Brain Leke

Developer and Technology Advisory Board Member
Alumni
I work predominantly as a software developer at Thoughtworks when I am not wearing other hats such as P2 Lead for Pan Africa or CapDev Champion for the Thoughtworks Johannesburg office. I also represent Thoughtworks Pan Africa in the Technology Advisory Board. After having completed a PhD in Engineering with emphasis on Computational Intelligence, I spent time trolling the earth for a purpose until I found Thoughtworks, giving me the possibility to write software that changed lives and be involved in the Pan-African software renaissance.