Atul Chopra

Atul Chopra

Lead Consultant

I am passionate about product management, retail and logistics. Having spent significant years in on-ground operations and tech, I bring a pragmatic perspective to client conversations. 

 

I am experienced in areas such as intermodal operations in shipping, reverse logistics, last mile in eCommerce, business process re-engineering, implementing warehouse management systems and BI & Analytics in retail.

 

At Thoughtworks, I help retail clients fine-tune their product and technology strategy to help build meaningful, scalable and impactful products.

 

In my personal time, I like to read and am also fond of traveling and exploring new places. I live in Mumbai with my wife and son.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.