Atul Chopra

Lead Consultant

I am passionate about product management, retail and logistics. Having spent significant years in on-ground operations and tech, I bring a pragmatic perspective to client conversations. 

 

I am experienced in areas such as intermodal operations in shipping, reverse logistics, last mile in eCommerce, business process re-engineering, implementing warehouse management systems and BI & Analytics in retail.

 

At Thoughtworks, I help retail clients fine-tune their product and technology strategy to help build meaningful, scalable and impactful products.

 

In my personal time, I like to read and am also fond of traveling and exploring new places. I live in Mumbai with my wife and son.