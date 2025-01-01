Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Arvind Sethia
Alumni

Arvind Sethia

Experience Designer & User Researcher

I have over 4 years of experience as a design researcher and experience designer. With a Master’s degree in design from National Institute of Design, I create integrated and memorable experiences that connect both user and business needs across multiple touch points. I follow a design approach that is rooted in qualitative research, co-design, and iterative prototyping.

 

I am a believer in design research with strong analytical skills and develops new ways of eliciting information from users about their experiences by working to locate insights to make decisions that lead to a right solution.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.