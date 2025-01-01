Arvind Sethia Experience Designer & User Researcher

I have over 4 years of experience as a design researcher and experience designer. With a Master’s degree in design from National Institute of Design, I create integrated and memorable experiences that connect both user and business needs across multiple touch points. I follow a design approach that is rooted in qualitative research, co-design, and iterative prototyping.

I am a believer in design research with strong analytical skills and develops new ways of eliciting information from users about their experiences by working to locate insights to make decisions that lead to a right solution.