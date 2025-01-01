Arunvel Sriram

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Senior consultant & Developer

I joined Thoughtworks as an application developer straight out of college. So far in my career, I have worked on building web applications, command line applications and automation for infrastructure and deployment. Though I started my career as a full stack developer I have a special interest in infrastructure and DevOps.

 

I have used diverse technologies throughout my career so far including Ruby, GoLang, JavaScript, Terraform, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, Consul, ..., etc. And this is one of the things I love about Thoughtworks.

 

I like to build applications that solve common problems and Open Source them for the world to use. I also like to contribute and improve the Open Source applications I use often.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.