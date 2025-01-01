Arunvel Sriram Senior consultant & Developer

I joined Thoughtworks as an application developer straight out of college. So far in my career, I have worked on building web applications, command line applications and automation for infrastructure and deployment. Though I started my career as a full stack developer I have a special interest in infrastructure and DevOps.

I have used diverse technologies throughout my career so far including Ruby, GoLang, JavaScript, Terraform, Ansible, Docker, Kubernetes, Consul, ..., etc. And this is one of the things I love about Thoughtworks.

I like to build applications that solve common problems and Open Source them for the world to use. I also like to contribute and improve the Open Source applications I use often.