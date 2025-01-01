Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Anusha Doddala

I joined Thoughtworks as a graduate developer to primarily focus on public sector domains, with contributions to impactful social change projects. My work has revolved around harnessing the power of technology to make public services more accessible and efficient for everyone. I'm passionate about creating software solutions that empower individuals and communities, providing quick and easy access to the resources they need. With a strong commitment to user-centric design and a keen eye for innovation, I strive to contribute to a more inclusive and seamless digital experience for all. When I'm not coding, you can find me exploring the latest advancements in the tech world and brainstorming ways to innovate projects that have a positive impact on society.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.