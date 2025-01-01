Anusha Doddala Software Developer

I joined Thoughtworks as a graduate developer to primarily focus on public sector domains, with contributions to impactful social change projects. My work has revolved around harnessing the power of technology to make public services more accessible and efficient for everyone. I'm passionate about creating software solutions that empower individuals and communities, providing quick and easy access to the resources they need. With a strong commitment to user-centric design and a keen eye for innovation, I strive to contribute to a more inclusive and seamless digital experience for all. When I'm not coding, you can find me exploring the latest advancements in the tech world and brainstorming ways to innovate projects that have a positive impact on society.