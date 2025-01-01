Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Anupam Kundu

Anupam Kundu

Global Strategic Advisor, Financial Services

I have a portfolio of successful and strategic leadership experience with well known brands, both in for-profit and for-social-profit sectors. I bring strong focus in identifying common threads across disparate verticals and complicated portfolios; use interdisciplinary consulting to co-craft, and accelerate new digital service-lines while shepherding organizational change management.

 

Interests: e-Commerce, digital payments, intrapreneurship, digital transformation, economic mobility, product marketing, organizational design and strategy, stakeholder wrangling, consultative pre-sales, digital natives, lean startups in the enterprise, Theory of Change, adoption and dogs

 

Key Traits: Thinker, Builder, Improver, Producer / ENFP

 

