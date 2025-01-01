Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Anupam Kundu

Anupam Kundu

Global Strategic Advisor, Financial Services

I have a portfolio of successful and strategic leadership experience with well known brands, both in for-profit and for-social-profit sectors. I bring strong focus in identifying common threads across disparate verticals and complicated portfolios; use interdisciplinary consulting to co-craft, and accelerate new digital service-lines while shepherding organizational change management.

 

Interests: e-Commerce, digital payments, intrapreneurship, digital transformation, economic mobility, product marketing, organizational design and strategy, stakeholder wrangling, consultative pre-sales, digital natives, lean startups in the enterprise, Theory of Change, adoption and dogs

 

Key Traits: Thinker, Builder, Improver, Producer / ENFP

 