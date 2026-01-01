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Anna Krairksh

Anna Krairksh

business analyst
Alumni

Anna is a Business Analyst at Thoughtworks Thailand. As a Business Analyst, her role comprises analysis and story-writing, iteration management, occasional user testing, requirement gathering with stakeholders and inception facilitation. Prior to joining Thoughtworks, she was working with one of the top banks in Thailand.

 

Anna is passionate about, service design, process improvement and creating products that people will not only like to use-but love to use!

 

During her free time, Anna enjoys pilates, yoga, reading, traveling and tending to her indoor garden.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.