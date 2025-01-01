Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Anna Bäckström

Anna Bäckström

Head of professional services

Anna’s passion is to connect deep psychological understanding and technology insight in a meaningful and engaging way.  Anna has 20 years of experience in consumer research, and holds a doctoral degree in Social psychology. In 2013, she was nominated as Adjunct professor of Social psychology at the University of Helsinki. Currently, she is working as Head of Professional Services and Head of People at Fourkind, Helsinki, recently acquired by Thoughtworks.

 


Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.