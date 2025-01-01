Anna Bäckström Head of professional services

Anna’s passion is to connect deep psychological understanding and technology insight in a meaningful and engaging way. Anna has 20 years of experience in consumer research, and holds a doctoral degree in Social psychology. In 2013, she was nominated as Adjunct professor of Social psychology at the University of Helsinki. Currently, she is working as Head of Professional Services and Head of People at Fourkind, Helsinki, recently acquired by Thoughtworks.



