Ann Mwangi
Alumni

Ann Mwangi

Senior Developer & Consultant

Ann Mwangi is a senior software developer and consultant with Thoughtworks. She has worked in different team roles spanning multiple continents. Ann contributes to open source projects and serves as a mentor to people interested in pursuing careers in IT. She continually seeks efficient ways to use technology to provide customer value, improve business strategy while empowering the teams in the process. Ann hates being stagnant in life and thus keeps seeking for opportunities to grow personally and professionally.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.