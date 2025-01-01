Ann Mwangi Senior Developer & Consultant

Ann Mwangi is a senior software developer and consultant with Thoughtworks. She has worked in different team roles spanning multiple continents. Ann contributes to open source projects and serves as a mentor to people interested in pursuing careers in IT. She continually seeks efficient ways to use technology to provide customer value, improve business strategy while empowering the teams in the process. Ann hates being stagnant in life and thus keeps seeking for opportunities to grow personally and professionally.