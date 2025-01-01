Anirudh Gupta Senior Data Scientist

Anirudh is working as a Senior Data Scientist at ThoughtWorks. He has been working on problems primarily related to speech and NLP using deep learning. He is currently a part of an open source project which provides recipes for creating state of the art Speech Recognition models for Indic Languages.



He was an Erasmus Mundus scholar and did his graduate studies in applied math and physics from several universities in Europe. He was also a MITACS Globalink scholar in 2012 for which he received a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister of Canada for his research work in the field of inverse problems.

