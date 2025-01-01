Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Alumni

Anirudh Gupta

Senior Data Scientist

Anirudh is working as a Senior Data Scientist at ThoughtWorks. He has been working on problems primarily related to speech and NLP using deep learning. He is currently a part of an open source project which provides recipes for creating state of the art Speech Recognition models for Indic Languages.

He was an Erasmus Mundus scholar and did his graduate studies in applied math and physics from several universities in Europe. He was also a MITACS Globalink scholar in 2012 for which he received a letter of appreciation from the Prime Minister of Canada for his research work in the field of inverse problems.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.