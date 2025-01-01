Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Anil Agarwal
Alumni

Anil Kumar Agarwal

Principal Consultant - BFSI, Thoughtworks India

Anil Kumar Agarwal is a seasoned Banking and Financial Services expert and product leader. He has more than 24 years of experience in consulting, digital transformation, business leadership and entrepreneurship.

 

Anil has spent his time setting up trading desks in Equity, Fixed Income, Forex, Derivatives as Inter-Bank broker dealer, fund management and leading consulting assignments across India, North America, Europe and South America.

 

A key stakeholder in Thoughtworks' BFSI practice, Anil collaborates with clients' executive leadership to help with the latter's much needed transformation journeys.

 

Anil’s interests also include being an ardent Vipassana practitioner of 15 years. He spends time gardening, dabbling as a financial markets advisor and being a philosopher for friends.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.