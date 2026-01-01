Andy Nolan VP of AI, Inference Technologies

Driven by a passion to create positive change through technology, I joined Thoughtworks Melbourne in 2021 as Director of Emerging Technologies, specializing in artificial intelligence, machine learning and innovation. I believe emerging technologies have the power to address some of the world's most pressing challenges, from climate change to social inequality. Since joining Thoughtworks, I spearheaded the launch of the Luminary Scholarship, which has funded research projects in XR and accessibility technology. I've also delivered multiple AI-powered solutions that have helped our clients spark employee creativity, reduce their carbon footprint and reimagine their ways of working. I thrive on collaborating with talented teams to push the boundaries of what's possible. Outside of work, you can find me playing live music in the vibrant Melbourne music scene.