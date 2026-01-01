Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Headshot of Andres Kievsky

Andres Kievsky

Principal Mobile Consultant

Andres has more than 20 years of experience delivering innovative technology solutions, with a particular interest in complexity management and high-performance algorithm development. More recently, he has specialized in mobile strategy, enterprise solutions and applications.


He is passionate about helping teams figure out how to talk their mobile devices into doing valuable things, UX, human-computer interaction and accessibility.


"Technology is a means to an end, and that end is people" - Red Burns

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.