Andres Kievsky Principal Mobile Consultant

Andres has more than 20 years of experience delivering innovative technology solutions, with a particular interest in complexity management and high-performance algorithm development. More recently, he has specialized in mobile strategy, enterprise solutions and applications.



He is passionate about helping teams figure out how to talk their mobile devices into doing valuable things, UX, human-computer interaction and accessibility.



"Technology is a means to an end, and that end is people" - Red Burns