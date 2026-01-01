Alfred Subietas I Oliveras

Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Alfred bridges the gap between cutting-edge AI research and real-world business impact. Having worked with data his whole career, he brings both technical rigour and strategic thinking to every engagement — helping clients not just adopt data solutions, but truly benefit from them.

 

Consulting across Barcelona and Dublin have sharpened his ability to translate complex machine learning challenges into tangible outcomes. From architecting enterprise RAG systems and document intelligence pipelines to building robust ML evaluation frameworks, Alfred thrives at the intersection of innovation and delivery.

 

A natural collaborator and continuous learner, he combines hands-on expertise in Python, cloud AI platforms, and modern ML infrastructure with the communication skills to align technical teams and business stakeholders alike. Whether designing a data strategy or getting a model into production, Alfred's drive is always the same — making AI work in the real world.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.