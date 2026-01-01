Alfred Subietas I Oliveras Senior Data Scientist

Alfred bridges the gap between cutting-edge AI research and real-world business impact. Having worked with data his whole career, he brings both technical rigour and strategic thinking to every engagement — helping clients not just adopt data solutions, but truly benefit from them.

Consulting across Barcelona and Dublin have sharpened his ability to translate complex machine learning challenges into tangible outcomes. From architecting enterprise RAG systems and document intelligence pipelines to building robust ML evaluation frameworks, Alfred thrives at the intersection of innovation and delivery.

A natural collaborator and continuous learner, he combines hands-on expertise in Python, cloud AI platforms, and modern ML infrastructure with the communication skills to align technical teams and business stakeholders alike. Whether designing a data strategy or getting a model into production, Alfred's drive is always the same — making AI work in the real world.