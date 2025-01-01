Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Alex Gibson
Alumni

Alex Gibson

Programme Director - Global Leadership Development

As part of my role I run strategically themed leadership development programmes for Thoughtworks supporting our leaders to amplify their impact, ensuring we serve our clients and inspire the next generation of leaders to achieve our mission as an organisation.

 

My role involves working with our leaders across 15 countries to support leadership development and provide opportunities for growth in all areas of the business.

 

I have the privilege to work with such smart technologists every day and take pride in being responsible for our Women in Leadership Development programme (WiLD) globally. 

 

WiLD was established to empower women to embrace their strengths and aspirations and to nurture an incredibly strong and diverse community of inspirational leaders. 

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.