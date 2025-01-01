Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Alessandro Confetti

Alessandro Confetti

Technical principal

I started writing software when I was fourteen, and I have never stopped since then. In the meantime, I studied philosophy, focusing mainly on logic and language. 

 

Before joining Thoughtworks in 2017, I worked on data projects for several years. Now I am helping large organizations making sense of their legacy software and data, finding ways to modernize it.

 

I am constantly looking for ways to perfect the three great virtues of a programmer, as stated by Larry Wall: laziness, impatience and hubris. Therefore I try to automate everything, design architectures that meet and anticipate customer needs, and continuously refactor my code. 

 

In my spare time, I speak at international conferences about the decentralized web, and I teach technology to service design students of the Politecnico di Milano.

 

