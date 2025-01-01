Alessandro Confetti Technical principal

I started writing software when I was fourteen, and I have never stopped since then. In the meantime, I studied philosophy, focusing mainly on logic and language.

Before joining Thoughtworks in 2017, I worked on data projects for several years. Now I am helping large organizations making sense of their legacy software and data, finding ways to modernize it.

I am constantly looking for ways to perfect the three great virtues of a programmer, as stated by Larry Wall: laziness, impatience and hubris. Therefore I try to automate everything, design architectures that meet and anticipate customer needs, and continuously refactor my code.

In my spare time, I speak at international conferences about the decentralized web, and I teach technology to service design students of the Politecnico di Milano.