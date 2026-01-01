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Akshay Anand

Tech Partner

At Thoughtworks, I work as a Tech Partner leading high-impact data and AI platforms with nationwide reach, spanning the full journey from early strategy through production rollout. Working closely with C-suite and business stakeholders, I help translate vision into architectures that are realistic, secure and built to scale across data, AI and cloud capabilities. 

 

Across numerous enterprise-grade engagements, I have designed and delivered end-to-end platforms while also shaping their technology roadmaps. I'm driven by building architectures that are scalable, resilient and sustainable: engineered to stand the test of time and scale. To me, truly powerful data science and AI isn't just intelligent; it's also evaluatable, ethical and safe. This combination of technical depth and enterprise impact continues to fuel my growth as a trusted technology partner for my clients.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.