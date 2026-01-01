Akshay Anand Tech Partner

At Thoughtworks, I work as a Tech Partner leading high-impact data and AI platforms with nationwide reach, spanning the full journey from early strategy through production rollout. Working closely with C-suite and business stakeholders, I help translate vision into architectures that are realistic, secure and built to scale across data, AI and cloud capabilities.

Across numerous enterprise-grade engagements, I have designed and delivered end-to-end platforms while also shaping their technology roadmaps. I'm driven by building architectures that are scalable, resilient and sustainable: engineered to stand the test of time and scale. To me, truly powerful data science and AI isn't just intelligent; it's also evaluatable, ethical and safe. This combination of technical depth and enterprise impact continues to fuel my growth as a trusted technology partner for my clients.