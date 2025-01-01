Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Aiko Klostermann
Alumni

Aiko Klostermann

SENIOR SOFTWARE ENGINEER

I'm passionate about software craftsmanship, data science and infrastructure development. When working with clients, I focus on improving the development process and code quality of the teams I'm working with.

 

Nowadays working in Singapore, I have previously worked with clients in Germany, the UK and India as well. I have leveraged Artificial Intelligence to help our clients gain a competitive advantage. Recently my focus moved onto infrastructure development for building (data) platforms to better enable client teams.

 

In my free time, I enjoy running and have recently completed a 12-day trek to the Mount Everest basecamp.

 

