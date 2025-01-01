Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Ask Tai
Ask Tai
Insights Back
Adam Monago
Alumni

Adam Monago

VP, Global Head of Digital Strategy

I am currently responsible for driving the vision for Thoughtworks business across all of our online channels.  This includes platforms for engagement as well as content and editorial from my amazing colleagues and partners.  My teammates are a massively distributed band of digital professionals including website developers, content wranglers, data hounds and social mavens.

 

For the last 20 years, I have been a champion for customer experience in both product and service design.  I joined Thoughtworks in 2004 and since then have been fortunate enough to work as a consultant, a product manager of our Mingle Project Management Software, leader of a Training practice and Head of Marketing. 

 

When I'm not talking about digital marketing and strategy, my main interests include playing guitar, yoga, gardening and dressing like an Octonaut to entertain my children.

 

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.