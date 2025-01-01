Ashley Thomas Roy Consultant

Ashley brings over three years of experience designing and deploying Generative AI and ML solutions across AWS, Azure and GCP. He integrates large language models into business processes, builds scalable AI platforms and evaluation frameworks and delivers production-grade automation that enhances customer experience.



Skilled in Retrieval-Augmented Generation, agentic workflows, embeddings and LLM evaluation, he leverages technologies such as LangChain, LangGraph, FastMCP, FastAPI, Kubernetes, Docker and CI/CD pipelines, alongside observability platforms like Langfuse, Weights & Biases and Azure AI Foundry.



Ashley has been recognised within Thoughtworks for Generative AI contributions and is known for mentoring teams, driving secure AI adoption in regulated environments and translating emerging technologies into measurable business value.