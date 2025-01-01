Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Ashley Thomas Roy

Consultant

Ashley brings over three years of experience designing and deploying Generative AI and ML solutions across AWS, Azure and GCP. He integrates large language models into business processes, builds scalable AI platforms and evaluation frameworks and delivers production-grade automation that enhances customer experience.

 

Skilled in Retrieval-Augmented Generation, agentic workflows, embeddings and LLM evaluation, he leverages technologies such as LangChain, LangGraph, FastMCP, FastAPI, Kubernetes, Docker and CI/CD pipelines, alongside observability platforms like Langfuse, Weights & Biases and Azure AI Foundry.

 

Ashley has been recognised within Thoughtworks for Generative AI contributions and is known for mentoring teams, driving secure AI adoption in regulated environments and translating emerging technologies into measurable business value.

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.