Whitepapers

Featured content
Life sciences companies hold vast amounts of data — yet many struggle to turn it into insights that drive better patient outcomes and accelerate the delivery of life-changing services. Too often, they’re held back by operational complexity, silos and a lack of enterprise-wide digital strategy.
The agility paradox
In this whitepaper, we introduce a transformative shift from reactive maintenance to a proactive and predictive approach we call EvolvOps. EvolvOps can radically improve your IT operations, reducing costs by up to 40% while boosting business agility.
Drive measurable AI success: Make the transition from concept to reality
Realizing AI's full potential demands a holistic approach – technical, procedural and cultural changes – with a focus on small, achievable steps for a successful journey from idea to impact.
The AI research assistant
Built alongside some of the world's most successful healthcare and life sciences (HCLS) R&D teams, the R&D digital assistant is a proven, easy-to-implement solution to the biggest knowledge retrieval and interpretation challenges.