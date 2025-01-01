Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Close
Data engineering

Data engineering insights

Insights Back

Take a dive into the practical applications needed to turn data into operational insights. We look at the skills and tools used to manage, optimize, and the assimilation retrieval, storage and distribution of data throughout the organization.

Featured content

Client story
Frollo: Achieving machine learning vision with the power of Databricks Unified Analytics Platform

Frollo is one of Australia's leading open banking providers, trusted by banks, brokers, lenders and other fintechs. They help businesses use open banking to deliver better customer outcomes and experiences across personal finance management and lending.

Read now

More insights on data engineering

Follow the topics that matter most to you

Sign up here

Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land. 

 

As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.