Evaluating Web3

Navigating the internet’s possible futures

Few tech-related topics are in as much focus, or as prone to causing confusion, as Web3. While the term ‘Web 2.0’ was invented to describe an already apparent shift to dynamic web pages and user-generated content, Web3 is closer to a manifesto, coined by people and organizations with specific agendas referring to what they want the internet to be.

Web3 proponents — each with their own different vision of what Web3 actually is — claim they will create a more decentralized internet. From a technical perspective, this will be done largely through peer-to-peer protocols, where users control their own data and value is realized more by users and content creators than by owners of infrastructure. But so far, Web3’s most widely adopted components are cryptocurrencies and related tech such as NFTs. This means that for some, Web3 is synonymous with crypto, volatility, ‘get rich quick’ schemes and out-and-out-scams.

We think Web3 is best understood as a collection of building blocks focused on decentralization that could combine with existing technology to create the next major phase of the internet. It’s important to note there are competing definitions — Tim Berners-Lee, creator of the web, recently talked about his vision of “web 3.0,” which shares some of the characteristics of decentralization but is much more focused on people controlling access to their own data and does not require an underlying blockchain.

For businesses and consumers, it’s important to note Web3-related developments may have positive or negative implications. Decentralization can counter monopolies and democratize access to services. Yet centralization and regulatory oversight provide protection and legal recourse — and the crypto space provides plenty of cautionary tales about what happens when there are no guardrails in place.

As Web3 develops, it remains to be seen how wedded it will remain to its ideals. For businesses, the main thing is to avoid getting dazzled by the hype that accompanies some innovations adopting the ‘Web3’ tag as it edges into mainstream legitimacy, and to zero in on what it offers that’s directly relevant.

Signals include:

Increased regulation to protect consumers and businesses, especially around crypto tokens and whether they constitute securities.

Large financial institutions participating in the crypto ecosystem, such as Schwab creating an ETF based on the crypto economy. Banks and wealth management firms are also becoming custodians for more types of digital assets.

Blockchain-based technology being applied to good causes such as supply chain verification, vaccine tracking, or sustainability auditing.

Big brands such as Starbucks and Nike experimenting with things like NFT technology, though the value of these efforts beyond marketing is still very much up for debate.

Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs). Policymakers worldwide have set out to identify what effect the rise of cryptocurrencies may have on traditional currencies, and to determine a response. The White House recently published a report on CBDCs, their policy implications and the “responsible” development of digital assets. It’s important to note that, depending on their implementation, CBDCs may or may not require blockchain-style technology.

Players in the Web3 space acknowledging the environmental impact of technologies like crypto and working to reduce it. Old-style GPU miners are quickly going out of business after Ethereum, one of the leading cryptocurrencies, moved to ‘proof-of-stake’ by phasing out the practice. The Ethereum inventor claims this resulted in a 0.2% reduction to global energy usage.

Federated systems, which are decentralized rather than controlled by a single entity, are gaining traction. Mastodon, a decentralized social network, has seen rapid growth in response to Elon Musk’s turbulent first weeks of owning Twitter. Millions of people are now taking their first steps in the ‘fediverse’ — a federated universe of content. It remains to be seen how federated content moderation will handle the challenges of today’s social media platforms.

The opportunities

Getting ahead of the adoption curve — with caution. Keep a keen eye on how Web3 is evolving and potential use cases for your organization — without getting swept up in the general excitement. If “blockchain verified” becomes a positive in terms of public opinion, being close to Web3 technologies can be both a brand and commercial opportunity. At the same time, some Web3 ‘innovations’ may prove more style than substance, or even carry regulatory or reputational consequences, so caution is warranted.

For many businesses, the biggest opportunities are likely to emerge around reducing friction in contexts without a trusted central authority. Blockchain, for example, is already demonstrating the ability to smooth and accelerate cross-border transactions. By preventing tampering it could also have positive implications for documentation or processes such as contracts or escrow.

Leveraging trust to unlock new opportunities. Provided Web3 manages to shake off some of its more negative associations and the security and privacy aspects of things like blockchain come to the fore, qualities like decentralized identity and greater end-user control could convince more consumers to share or parcel out their data for commercial purposes. This will give companies much richer resources to work with.

New industry alliances. Beyond consumers, there are already examples of governments and companies launching special ‘permissioned’ chains that promote digital interaction and information-sharing among members, potentially providing a secure basis for cooperation where none previously existed. These include China’s government-backed Blockchain-based Service Network, and The Energy Web Chain created for energy companies.