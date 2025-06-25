Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Download the e-book

Digital lending reimagined:

The power of Capabilities as a Service
Lending is changing at the core. Time to rethink everything.

 

What was once a product-centric, linear process is becoming ecosystem-led, AI-enabled and customer-defined. For lenders, that means one thing: evolve fast or risk falling behind.

 

Digital Lending Reimagined is a strategic guide for leaders navigating this inflection point. Drawing on our work with global banks and fintechs, it outlines how to re-architect lending for agility, scale and relevance—without starting from scratch.

 

At the heart of this shift is a capabilities-as-a-service (CaaS) model:

A modular foundation that lets lenders launch faster, personalize in real time, make smarter credit decisions and deliver seamless, AI-powered experiences at scale.

 

Whether you're leading platform strategy or driving product innovation, this guide offers a clear path to future-ready lending—built for continuous change.

Inside the e-book you’ll find

Multi-actor sourcing

 

Tap into alternate origination channels—from payroll platforms to ecosystem partners.

 

Real-time personalization

 

Shift from static credit products to dynamic offers based on live customer needs.

Dynamic risk assessment

 

Use real-time data to assess risk in the moment, not just after a lengthy review.

AI-powered customer experience

 

Support intuitive, responsive journeys using open data and generative AI.

Headshot of Swapnil Shrivastava
To embrace this shift successfully, lenders need to transform from a financial institution selling products and services to a tech-centric, embedded partner fulfilling the customer’s financial needs end-to-end.
Swapnil Shrivastava
Principal Consultant, Financial Services, Thoughtworks
Lenders are redefining the industry—making it more connected, intelligent and embedded than ever before.

