Decoder
Data contracts are formal agreements between data producers and consumers that define the structure, quality and expectations of shared data.
A data contract specifies what data a system provides, how it should be formatted and the rules it must follow. By making these expectations explicit, organizations can prevent unexpected changes from disrupting downstream applications, analytics and AI systems.
What is it?
An agreement defining the structure, quality and expected behavior of data exchanged between systems or teams.
What's in it for you?
Improve data reliability, reduce integration failures and give teams greater confidence in the data they use.
What are the trade-offs?
Contracts require coordination, automated validation and ongoing maintenance as data requirements evolve.
How is it being used?
Organizations use data contracts in data pipelines, data products, analytics platforms and AI applications to manage data dependencies.
What are data contracts?
Data contracts define the expectations between teams or systems that produce data and those that depend on it. They typically specify schemas, data types, required fields, quality rules and how changes should be communicated.
For example, a customer data contract might require every record to contain a valid customer ID, follow an agreed date format and meet defined completeness standards. If a producing system changes a field or violates these rules, automated checks can detect the problem before it affects downstream systems.
Unlike a data schema, which describes how data is structured, a data contract can also establish expectations for quality, availability, ownership and compatibility. It makes data dependencies easier to understand and manage.
It's an interface of data that provides abstraction, provides a place for us to ensure that the transfer of data between one place and the other is reliable.
What's in it for you?
Data contracts help organizations build more reliable data platforms by catching problems closer to their source. Teams can introduce changes with greater confidence, reduce time spent troubleshooting broken pipelines and improve trust in shared data.
They're particularly useful in decentralized data architectures, where different teams own and publish data products. Contracts allow teams to work independently while maintaining agreed standards, supporting approaches such as data mesh and self-service analytics.
For AI applications, data contracts can also improve the consistency of data feeding retrieval systems, machine learning pipelines and agents. Their declarative format also makes contracts easier for both people and AI agents to interpret, review and validate. They provide a foundation for data quality, although they don't guarantee that the data is accurate or suitable for every AI use case.
What are the trade-offs of data contracts?
Data contracts introduce additional responsibilities for producers and consumers. Teams need to agree on requirements, establish ownership and maintain contracts as systems and business needs change. Without clear accountability, contracts can become outdated or create unnecessary approval processes.
Automated validation also requires investment in tooling and integration with existing development and data workflows. Strict contracts can slow legitimate changes if versioning and compatibility rules aren't well designed.
Data contracts work best when they're treated as evolving agreements, supported by automated testing and clear processes for managing changes, rather than static documentation.
How are data contracts being used?
Organizations use data contracts to make data exchanges more predictable across systems and teams. In modern data platforms, contracts can be checked during development and deployment to detect incompatible schema changes before they break downstream pipelines. Tools such as the Data Contract CLI support automated validation against agreed requirements.
In data mesh architectures, data contracts help domain teams publish reliable data products without relying on a central team to manage every integration. Thoughtworks has explored this approach in our Technology Podcast on data contracts, discussing how contracts improve the stability and reliability of data-driven applications.
Organizations are also adopting common specifications to make contracts easier to share and enforce across technologies. The Open Data Contract Standard (ODCS) provides a vendor-neutral format for documenting schemas, quality requirements, ownership and service-level expectations. It is developed by the Linux Foundation's Bitol project and defines contracts declaratively in YAML.
The Thoughtworks Technology Radar Volume 35 places ODCS in Adopt for teams building data products. Several Thoughtworks clients building data meshes and data products are moving to it, often alongside the Open Data Product Standard (ODPS).
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