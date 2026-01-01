Technology spending rises every year. Measurable returns lag. AI has moved the question to the CEO's desk, and it cannot be routed back down.

What Must Be True argues that companies mistake technology capability for economic value because the assumptions connecting the two are never made explicit or tested. It offers a method for aiming AI investment where economic value, strategic impact, and organizational readiness align, rather than where capability is easiest to build.

The largest opportunities sit where three things converge: proprietary data that competitors cannot reconstruct, complex workflows that encode years of judgment, and compounding intelligence, the learning loop that makes each decision sharper at the point where a customer's intent is captured and acted on. Strategy stops being an annual event and becomes a continuous discipline: assumptions are tested, evidence comes in, and resources move.

Drawing on 30 years inside technology programs that ran to completion, John Elliott shows why most AI strategies will fail, and what the ones that succeed do differently.