Technology spending rises every year. Measurable returns lag. AI has moved the question to the CEO's desk, and it cannot be routed back down.
What Must Be True argues that companies mistake technology capability for economic value because the assumptions connecting the two are never made explicit or tested. It offers a method for aiming AI investment where economic value, strategic impact, and organizational readiness align, rather than where capability is easiest to build.
The largest opportunities sit where three things converge: proprietary data that competitors cannot reconstruct, complex workflows that encode years of judgment, and compounding intelligence, the learning loop that makes each decision sharper at the point where a customer's intent is captured and acted on. Strategy stops being an annual event and becomes a continuous discipline: assumptions are tested, evidence comes in, and resources move.
Drawing on 30 years inside technology programs that ran to completion, John Elliott shows why most AI strategies will fail, and what the ones that succeed do differently.
See why successful projects still disappoint
Find where AI can give you an edge
Test the assumptions behind every investment
Know what to do on Monday
Discover how technology programs can deliver everything promised while leaving business performance unchanged.
Identify where your company’s unique data, decisions and workflows create opportunities competitors will struggle to match.
Learn how to decide what deserves more funding, what needs to change and when to stop.
Turn the argument into action with a practical ninety-day plan and a weekly rhythm for making better strategic decisions.
John Elliott
John leads Technology Advisory at Thoughtworks, where he works with boards, CEOs and executive teams on the governance, operating and investment decisions needed to build AI-enabled enterprises. He also leads our strategic partnership with Teneo, bringing together executive advisory with Thoughtworks' expertise in AI, technology strategy and engineering to help organizations turn ambition into measurable business outcomes.
Before joining Thoughtworks, he was a partner at McKinsey & Company, where he advised Fortune 500 organizations on technology strategy, AI and enterprise transformation. He helped build and lead the firm's global Platforms business within Digital Labs, now known as Build by McKinsey.
Earlier, as a managing director at Accenture, he helped build the firm's Mobility and Digital Platform businesses while serving on the Digital Leadership team, the Technology Leadership Council and the Labs Advisory Board. Before moving into consulting, John held senior product and platform leadership roles at Qualcomm, Openwave and Verizon, building and commercializing technologies across mobile media, messaging, IoT and payments.
John holds a Master of Science in electrical engineering from the University of Southern California, and is a named inventor on multiple technology patents. Outside of work, he enjoys sailing and spending time with his wife and three daughters.
Most transformations do not fail for lack of ambition. They fail because the assumptions connecting investment to value are never made explicit. What Must Be True gives CEOs a disciplined way to test those assumptions, make better decisions, and stop what is not working.