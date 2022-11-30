How can Scala and Kotlin interact to build user-friendly DSLs (part two)

In the first part of this series we discussed one of the toughest challenges we faced when developing software for an orchestration toolkit inside the Thirty Meter Telescope: developing a domain specific language that could handle the necessary complexity of the system without pushing it onto the scientists who would actually be using the toolkit.

We looked at our attempt to develop a DSL using Scala and why it caused us to run into some problems. In this post we’ll explain how we solved it with the help of Kotlin.

The second attempt: simplifying things with Kotlin

We had heard Kotlin was a language tailored for embedded DSLs. It had implicit receivers, top level statements in scripts (.kts file), DSL markers, and a default synchronous (awaiting) approach for programming using suspending functions and coroutines.



Coroutines are lightweight threads with suspending functions; they are mechanisms for async programming in Kotlin. Kotlin allows you to create lots of coroutines while simultaneously making programs look synchronous with the help of suspending functions, but execute this asynchronously on JVMThreads. This can be simply described as write sync, execute async.

Kotlin simplified scripts by eliminating the need for async and await statements, without losing the benefits of async programming. It also allowed users to explicitly code asynchronous behavior wherever required.

We migrated our DSL because we were impressed by Kotlin. But we migrated only enough to ensure our DSL would work while still using the script engine we had already implemented in Scala.

The script in the example above translated to the example below when using DSL implemented in Kotlin: