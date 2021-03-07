The rise of real time payments

Types of instant payment mechanisms

Real-time payments are one of the most significant financial innovations of the last decade. They have benefited from multi-fold growth in adoption and have boosted micro digital economies across the world - developing and developed nations, alike.Just six years ago, only 14 countries had this capability. Today, 56 nations have enabled real-time payments — still less than one-third of the world’s nations.This article takes a bird’s eye view of the global real-time payments ecosystem and explores its future.

Primarily, there are three kinds of instant payment mechanisms that differ from one another in small but significant ways:

Instant bank transfers that use account numbers (the traditional approach)

Real time payment (RTP) transfers from one bank account to another using an alias like a mobile number or a unique id

e-wallets

Here are the key characteristics summarized below:





The global real-time payments landscape

Instant payment infrastructure is currently live in 56 countries including Singapore, India, Poland, US, etc. Over the next few years, 5 more countries - Canada, Peru, Indonesia, New Zealand, Colombia are expected to offer instant payments

Trends driving real-time payments

Open API-enabled real-time payments system is gaining popularity. 86% of banks surveyed by Finastra want to use open APIs to enable open banking in the next 12 months.

COVID-19 has accelerated the adoption of no touch instant payments. Real time payment solutions are delivering value especially in industries that have high customer touch points such as retail, restaurants, movie business, etc. Even as the excitement around RTPs is at an all-time high, countries aspiring to build or strengthen their payment system need to proceed cautiously. Enabling such a nationwide system at scale brings with it unique and complex challenges.

Challenges in building a robust RTP solution

Unchanging user behavior. Often, customers entrenched in specific financial habits might not like change. Merchants and traders used to traditional payment methods might be reluctant to invest in setting up new processes.

Ensuring security. Preventing fraud, securing payment gateways and terminals against phishing attacks, social engineering, malwares etc. need to be ensured.

Building the future of real-time payments: an outlook

Investing in better infrastructure. RTP’s small ticket size and large volumes will put pressure on both banks’ existing infrastructure and their ability to process transactions. Banks will need to upgrade their infrastructure to support these transactions.

Regulators will push for offline payments solutions to increase adoption in rural or remote areas that have connectivity constraints. Focussing on the customer. There is plenty of opportunity to make customer experience more seamless and intuitive – end-to-end digitization of the customer journey, easy onboarding, transaction security, integration and acceptability across various customer touchpoints.