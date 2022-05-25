Authentication and authorization in service mesh (part 1)

No system can avoid authentication and authorization. The traditional approach to this issue is to either work out a solution within your own project, or delegate them to third-party libraries. Would it be any different if we used Service Mesh?

The main purpose of Service Mesh is to enable service-to-service communication by delegating non-business related functions to the infrastructure layer. This article will illustrate how to decouple authentication and authorization logic into an infrastructure layer by introducing/making use of a service mesh, resulting in more business-oriented microservices in our software architecture.

Let's look at an example.

Background

A business corporation wants to start their own basketball association. They expect their applicants to submit team-wise applications to a platform where their assigned application reviewers can review them.

To access the platform, whether you are an applicant or reviewer, it's required that you sign in with a Google account.

Mobile numbers are required for applicants and team members for mapping them to applications. When team members sign into the system as applicants, they can see the applications that their team members submitted on behalf of them.

System structure

We use Google as User Directory, so users can log in via Google. Also, functions like "Sign Up," "Reset Password" and "Send Verification Code" are delegated to Google.

An application service is needed to manage applications; an applicant service is needed to help applicants create applications in steps since an application is too big to be finished in one go.

There are users other than applicants, such as application reviewers from the business corporation, thus, we need a Domain Specific User Information service to record who users are and store the information that User Directory can’t provide.