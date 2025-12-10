Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Mainframe modernization

An illustrated guide
Gitanjali Venkatraman
Published: December 10, 2025 

Rethink mainframe modernization

Mainframe modernization remains a critical challenge in software engineering. While mainframes may sound old fashioned — and, indeed, many are decades old — the reality is that they're an integral part of today's technology landscape. Many of the most important and everyday systems are built on mainframes.

 

But aging mainframe systems can't last forever. Modernizing them in a way that simplifies maintenance, improves performance and reduces cost is a common goal for many organizations — but one that also feels fraught with risk.

 

In this illustrated guide, Gitanjali Venkatraman explores mainframe modernization, what makes it such a significant challenge and, most importantly, how it can be overcome.

