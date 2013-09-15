How to implement continuous delivery with enterprise java middleware?

The goal of Continuous Delivery is to move your production release frequency from months to weeks or even days. This all sounds great, but is Continuous Delivery achievable in a complex enterprise IT environment running Java EE middleware such as WebLogic, WebSphere or JBoss?
In this deck, Andrew Phillips, VP Products, XebiaLabs and I examine the challenges of Continuous Delivery in a complex environment, the key drivers and benefits for moving to Continuous Delivery and simple ways to get started. We also demonstrate a Java EE delivery pipeline using Thoughtworks Go and XebiaLabs Deployit that helps you get started and addresses the challenges commonly encountered in enterprise environments.
Thoughtworks acknowledges the Traditional Owners of the land where we work and live, and their continued connection to Country. We pay our respects to Elders past and present. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples were the world's first scientists, technologists, engineers and mathematicians. We celebrate the stories, culture and traditions of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander Elders of all communities who also work and live on this land.
As a company, we invite Thoughtworkers to be actively engaged in advancing reconciliation and strengthen their solidarity with the First Peoples of Australia. Since 2019, we have been working with Reconciliation Australia to formalize our commitment and take meaningful action to advance reconciliation. We invite you to review our Reconciliation Action Plan.