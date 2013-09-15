How to implement continuous delivery with enterprise java middleware?

The goal of Continuous Delivery is to move your production release frequency from months to weeks or even days. This all sounds great, but is Continuous Delivery achievable in a complex enterprise IT environment running Java EE middleware such as WebLogic, WebSphere or JBoss?

In this deck, Andrew Phillips, VP Products, XebiaLabs and I examine the challenges of Continuous Delivery in a complex environment, the key drivers and benefits for moving to Continuous Delivery and simple ways to get started. We also demonstrate a Java EE delivery pipeline using Thoughtworks Go and XebiaLabs Deployit that helps you get started and addresses the challenges commonly encountered in enterprise environments.

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