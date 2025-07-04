Do developers need to think less with AI?

The promise of AI-powered development tools is seductive: write natural language descriptions, get working code, move fast, ship features. Tools like GitHub Copilot and Cursor have become staples in many developers' workflows; mine included. I use VS Code with Copilot as my primary environment, with Cursor as my secondary platform for cross-checking and refining solutions.

However, after several weeks of experimenting with different approaches to AI-assisted software development, I've come to a counterintuitive conclusion: we need to think more when assisted by AI, not less.

My initial approach was what I'd call "lazy prompting"— throwing poorly constructed, vague requests at AI tools and expecting magic. Here are examples of the kind of prompts I was using:

"The resources created in the rds.tf file could be placed in their own module. How would you go about it? Which variables and outputs are necessary for the module to deliver the functionality?" "Expose the ECS module output for ecr_url in root outputs.tf as well."

These prompts, while technically clear, were asking AI to make too many architectural decisions at once without proper context. Despite having established foundation rules for AI development, I wasn't applying them consistently.

The results were consistently disappointing. They led to:

Information overload. AI would generate vast amounts of code that technically worked but was difficult to comprehend.

Constant rollbacks. Every 20 minutes, I found myself undoing changes and starting over.

Non-iterative code. The output was functional but rigid, making incremental improvements nearly impossible.

Structural mess. While the code fulfilled requirements, it lacked coherent architecture.

The code worked, but it wasn't good code. More importantly, it wasn't code I could build upon.