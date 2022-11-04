Modern software needs modern digital operations

Modern software provides greater resilience and ability to remain in sync with the rapid changes of customer needs and wants. Today’s software development uses lean and agile principles, in the cloud, adopting practices like continuous integration/delivery and everything as code (infrastructure, configuration, policy, etc.), employing architectural patterns like microservices, serverless and deploying with containers and service orchestration. These principles, practices and changes have significantly improved the requirements for digital operations from mindset, skillset and toolset.

According to Lehman’s Law, systems continue to evolve over time and grow more complex unless some action is taken to reduce the complexity (Software Maintenance). Software maintenance for modern software is not just about fixing defects, it needs to look at a system from an evolutionary perspective, and constantly refactor and improve architecture, code, and tools. Maintaining a modern software system needs to shift the mindset from “process-focused” to “people-focused”.

The “process-focused” mindset prefers rules and division of responsibilities and a hierarchical system which is innovation-inhibiting by design, and it is difficult to prevent system corruption during operations due to siloed processes limiting the knowledge and understanding across the whole system.

The “people-focused” mindset puts the “people” at the core. People share knowledge to learn from failure and each other, share responsibilities in a team, make implicit knowledge explicit, eliminate guesswork and cargo cults. The system is blameless by design. In constant innovation, this helps to cope with increasingly complex systems.