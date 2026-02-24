The Great British T+1 Rush: Faster settlements by 2027

Modularizing and decoupling systems

Horizontally scaling monolithic or coarse-grained services is expensive. Scale-out costs are high because every instance requires significant resources. You are forced to scale the entire monolith, even if the bottleneck is caused by the load on just one specific capability.

Modularizing a monolith into granular, domain-aligned and decoupled services can significantly reduce these costs. With this approach, only the services actually experiencing a processing bottleneck need to be scaled, providing both capacity and performance exactly where it is needed. Because each modular service consumes a fraction of the resources a monolith would, the cost to scale is drastically lower.

Domain-driven design (DDD) enhances this decoupling by encapsulating domain-specific implementations within their respective microservices. As a result, changes rarely ripple through the entire system. This reduces the cost and time required for updates, enabling teams to keep systems evergreen and relevant to the business.

Achieving performance through efficiency





Optimizing computation, storage and communication helps achieve higher performance at reduced costs. This requires regularly profiling services to identify and remediate processing hotspots.

Using data structures and messaging formats that optimize storage, retrieval and communication contributes to reduced latency and eliminates the need for expensive caches, keeping the overall architecture simple. Optimized services have a smaller computational footprint, which also lowers scale-out costs.

Public cloud hosting





The primary benefit of the public cloud for T+1 processing is on-demand elastic capacity. On-premises infrastructure often forces firms to over-provision to meet stringent peak requirements, resulting in wasted investment in idle capacity and higher maintenance overheads.

Moving to the cloud offers a significant opportunity to reduce these costs. Through elastic scalability and consumption-based pricing, firms can leverage optimized, decoupled services that scale granularly, paying only for what they use.

Additionally, the cloud unlocks extensive automation in provisioning, deployment and cost tracking. While the raw unit cost of cloud resources can be higher, the combination of automation and efficiency leads to superior unit economics, lowering the actual cost per business operation.

Processing value stream resilience





Instabilities in the processing value stream pose significant risks to T+1 goals. Primary among these are data validation failures and system faults.

Ensuring trade settlement data quality closer to the source is essential for maintaining processing throughput. This minimizes the downstream overhead of diagnosing failures caused by invalid, incomplete or incorrect data. Achieving this requires partnering with counterparties to demonstrate the commercial value of validating and correcting data early.

Settlement systems must also handle diverse industry formats and schema versions, particularly for data like SSIs. Consequently, robust validation and transformation to a normalized format are critical parts of the value stream. Ensuring these processes are resilient and performant is key to the success of faster settlements in general, and T+1 in particular.

Finally, the importance of service resilience across the value stream cannot be overstated. This is largely achieved through a strong focus on software quality. An architecture and engineering platform that provides early warnings of deteriorating system health (and enables rapid recovery from failures) is vital to preventing disruptions in the processing pipeline.

Market and reference data credibility





Settlement processes require enriching trade and settlement messages with market and reference data. The timely availability of valid, accurate and complete data is essential to prevent processing delays.

This data is generally sourced from third parties via data feeds or file downloads. Since it is utilized across the firm, a dedicated team typically manages sourcing and internal distribution through mechanisms such as APIs, files or data streams. The reliability and performance of these internal sources are critical to the timely processing of settlements.

Systems with strict performance requirements often cache market and reference data to guarantee its availability. However, caching strategies should be carefully considered, as they increase the cost and complexity of the settlement value stream.

The time to act is now

On average, market participants pay €850 million annually in cash penalties for failed trades. Failing to meet T+1 settlement timelines could push these penalties beyond €1 billion.

In contrast, timely investment in streamlining your trade processing value stream, through targeted modernization and optimization of your technology stack, could cost less than €100 million, delivering a compelling ROI.

These focused investments will yield systems and operating models, across both business and engineering, that help you achieve higher performance, scalable capacity and economic efficiency. By acting before the October 2027 deadline, you not only ensure T+1 compliance but also minimize costs and unlock new opportunities for business growth.