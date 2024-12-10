The road to net zero: Decarbonizing energy through data sharing

Data sharing challenges in the energy sector

Securing critical national infrastructure

The systems that support energy supply need the highest levels of reliability, security, resilience and stability — if the lights go out, lives could be at risk. While organizations responsible for these systems need to modernize their data infrastructures to meet new data-sharing demands, modernization initiatives cannot compromise security, supply stability or service quality.

Modern, cloud-based systems must also account for the data sovereignty needs of critical national infrastructure. In many public cloud providers, the ‘control plane’ (the part that controls the deployment and operations behind the local data centers) resides in a separate territory from the data centers providing the cloud service.

Trust

Companies across the sector must share fine-grained, high-frequency data to meet the complex demands of the net zero grid of the future. They also need to remain competitive and maintain rigorous security, so data-sharing platforms and mechanisms must be trustworthy, protecting commercially sensitive information and data that carries a potential national security risk.

Interoperability

Data exists in numerous formats and means different things to different organizations. Organizations often spend valuable resources on cleansing and standardizing shared data.

There are established ways to manage this for the current levels of regular operational data exchange, such as using the paradigm that sharing data means copying a file from A to B. However, as the volume and frequency of data sharing grows, the sector will need to ensure all parties can derive insight and value from the exchange of information. This means the sector will need to align on protocols, contracts and schemas for data exchange where they’re not already in place.

Adaptability

As the grid evolves to offer the flexibility required to generate, store and consume energy from distributed renewables, the IT and OT systems that support it must keep pace. Existing monolithic architectures don’t offer the flexibility to adapt quickly to changing conditions and evolve at speed to meet new demands — and replacing them comes at an immense cost of change.

Four ways energy companies can meet new data sharing demands

These are significant challenges, but our experience helping organizations modernize their capabilities and ways of working has shown that they can be overcome. Although the energy sector has unique needs for balancing flexibility and adaptability with stability and reliability, it’s still possible to apply modern infrastructure and engineering principles to solve the data sharing conundrum.

1. Architect for adaptability and stability

A key principle for creating a modern, evolutionary architecture is pragmatic simplicity. All architectures are a trade-off, but the lower the complexity, the easier it is to deliver stable operations and resilient systems.

Architectural fitness function tests are a useful way to assess and prioritize areas for improvement to meet new data-sharing needs. As organizations break down monolithic architectures into microservices and expand CI/CD automation, contract testing can help establish that systems are talking to each other effectively.

To address sovereignty, one option to explore is to challenge the paradigm of a preference to move to the cloud and instead build cloud-like capabilities into on-premises data centers. In this way, organizations can retain control over the digital infrastructure and data that support grid operations and decision-making — while delivering the flexibility to quickly adapt and continuously evolve systems to meet changing demands.

In a recent webinar, we heard how Elia Group, a transmission system operator in Belgium and Germany, is modernizing its IT infrastructure to bring cloud capabilities to grid operations. Andreas Reisenauer, Elia Group’s Head of Infrastructure, explained how crucial this initiative is for the group’s sustainability goals — to dive into all the details of the project, you can now watch the webinar on demand.

2. Manage data as a product to increase its quality, utility and trust

Product thinking, a proven approach that brings together elements of design thinking, agile development, lean methodologies and more, enables organizations to treat data as a product — and drive continuous improvement of data quality.

Managing data as a product is one of the key tenets of data mesh. This approach supports interoperability by enabling multiple teams or organizations to easily utilize data and create data products that can be shared securely through role-based or organization-based exit nodes.

3. Create data spaces to enable trusted sharing

Many industries are beginning to create data spaces to enable the trusted sharing of live, standardized data, providing an appropriate balance of data privacy and utility. There are several options for building such data spaces, including:

Point-to-multipoint sharing, where each individual entity shares with others

Sharing through third-party data trustees who serve as the data exchange platform

Purpose-built platforms that serve as exchanges for data, overseen by government-appointed referees

There’s already some encouraging movement in this area across the energy sector, with the EU’s creation of the Common European Energy Data Space and the UK developing an MVP for a ‘digital spine’ for energy data sharing.

4. Remember that data is only one part of the story

Effective data sharing is about more than just data. The legacy business applications that support data exchange must be refactored and re-engineered to meet new requirements. The underlying computational platform must evolve to become more flexible and adaptable, and provide platform services for applications and data products. And communications networks and control platforms must also be modernized.

It’s a complex challenge that needs to be tackled at every layer. That’s not easy when the teams responsible for different layers operate in silos, so there’s also work to be done to evolve organizational cultures and ways of working.