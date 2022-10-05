Low-code tools and platforms have enabled people to create useful software systems without having to write and maintain large custom codebases for many years now — winning advocates and critics in near-equal numbers.



But, with some forecasts predicting that by 2025, as much as 70% of new applications could be created using low-code tools and platforms; and ongoing developer shortages driving businesses to explore new ways of accelerating software delivery and reducing workloads, more organizations than ever are exploring what the technology could do for them.

Low-code capabilities have matured significantly in recent years but skepticism persists — and for good reason. While low-code tools have the potential to empower a new generation of so-called ‘citizen developers’ and take pressure off dev teams by streamlining the creation of simple capabilities, the fact remains that they simply aren’t suitable for every development scenario.

The first step towards determining if low code is right for you — and ultimately gaining the value it could potentially deliver for your business — is understanding what it’s best suited to support.

When (and when not) to use low code

There is a wide range of drivers that lead organizations to adopt low-code platforms. Here are four of the most common, with a look at how suitable low code really is in each scenario:

Scenario #1: Responding to developer shortages

With global demand for development talent still significantly outstripping supply, the prospect of tools that enable any user to build powerful software is compelling. But choosing to adopt low code because you have a shortage of development and coding skills in your organization can lead to trouble.

Without skilled developers and IT experts overseeing what business teams use low code to create, you get “software without strategy”: lines of business continuously solving problems with bespoke point solutions, with little-to-no cohesion or interoperability between them. It's a scenario that can’t scale, and one that’s entirely at odds with leading practices like platform thinking. IT leadership needs to set strategy and put guardrails in place, allowing for the development of low-code solutions where appropriate, giving business users the ability to solve important problems without creating large and complex problems (technical debt, systems that don’t scale).

Scenario #2: Supporting rapid business growth

For early phase scale-ups, low code can help create new capabilities and services quickly, without needing to scale development resources too sharply. That, in turn, ensures that their software doesn’t become a bottleneck for their rapid organizational growth.

However, those organizations need to recognize that many of the solutions they create with low code platforms may eventually have to be replaced. If not, they may find that core parts of their infrastructure are built on inflexible foundations. In fact, this is a challenge for many applications built using low code.

To get the most value from low code, growing businesses should use it to create the capabilities they need quickly — but be ready to retire those capabilities and replace them with something more robust as they outgrow them.

Scenario #3: Building new, business-critical software

The more central a piece of software is to your business, the less likely it is that low code is the right option for building and maintaining it. That isn’t because low code lacks the capability or sophistication to build critical apps, but rather because business-critical apps need to be able to scale, grow and transform easily.

Even if your original design for an app sits in the sweet spot for low code, if it’s critical to your business, there’s a very good chance that design will need to evolve in the future. You may need to add more complex capabilities, integrate them with other apps or migrate it to a new enterprise platform. Those things are a lot harder if not planned appropriately in partnership between business and IT.

Scenario #4: Empowering lines of business

If your goal is to give lines of business greater technological autonomy and empower your team to become citizen developers, adopting low-code tools is a great way. Low code is easy for users to get started with, and teams can quickly start managing and enhancing capabilities to meet their own needs.

However, keep in mind that even with the most intuitive tools in their hands, IT should be involved in the selection and extension of low-code tooling. Not all low code tools are created equal, and it’s important to select tools that are sufficiently extensible, scalable and that can integrate into the broader IT ecosystem.

The importance of balance

When low code first emerged, much of the narrative around the technology positioned it as an alternative to traditional development — one that would reduce or even remove organizations’ dependence on skilled developers.

That narrative has proven very unhelpful, both in terms of the unrealistic expectations it has set for low code, and how it has positioned low code and traditional development processes as enemies or opposites.