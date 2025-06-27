As enterprises advance their digital transformation, the complexity of IT systems grows exponentially. Multi-layered technology stacks — applications, servers, microservices, containers and data platforms — intertwine with legacy systems and cloud-native architectures. Rapidly evolving business demands globally elastic deployments which have in turn rendered traditional IT operations models increasingly inadequate.

Faced with overwhelming metrics, alerts, unexpected failures, ever-changing operational knowledge and continuous system iteration requirements, IT teams often find themselves trapped in a vicious cycle of "firefighting responses."

However, artificial intelligence (AI) offers a breakthrough. By unlocking efficiency boundaries in problem resolution and enabling continuous learning, AI is transforming IT operations from reactive patching to proactive evolution.